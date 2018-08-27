Evangeline Lilly Celebrates Finally Completing ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Press Tour

Ant-Man and the Wasp may still be midway through its theatrical run, but one of the film’s stars just closed a pretty big chapter.

Evangeline Lilly, who stars as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp in the Marvel Studios film, recently tweeted in celebration of having finished the Ant-Man and the Wasp press tour. You can check out her tweet, as well as a pair of photos from the press tour, below.

#AntmanAndTheWasp #presstour is officially finished. Our fans made this whole experience incredible. You guys killed it. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. We did it for you. 🙏🏻💋. #mikedrop #ImOut 😪 pic.twitter.com/2zZWCigjBq — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) August 26, 2018

While Hope had already appeared in the first Ant-Man movie, the sequel gave Lilly a chance to fully step into her superhero role, something that the actress was more than excited to play.

“You’ve never seen a superhero origin story with less blunders,” Lilly said in a previous interview. “She knows what she’s doing and she’s been grooming herself for this moment her whole life. The satisfaction in watching her finally get to live it out is really fun.”

Part of that origin story also involved giving Hope’s costume a sort of update, providing something a bit more practical than the Wasp costumes of the comics.

“The original comic book character is extremely feminine, which I wanted to honor, but she’s also extremely sexualized.” Lilly previously explained. “And I especially didn’t want to mimic that part of the original. That was tricky to figure out: how do you make a woman clearly feminine and graceful, so that her movements are indicative of womanhood and delicacy and grace and elegance, without making her overtly sexual? One of the advantages to that is that she has a suit that’s head-to-toe covering absolutely everything, which was wonderful luxury. I’m so glad I wasn’t in a mini-skirt and a bustier.”

And even with the way that Ant-Man and the Wasp ultimately wrapped up, Lilly is more than excited about the possibility of returning to the role.

“I have been thinking the exact same thing, and now that it’s finally done and dusted, now that I’ve seen the movie and I can kind of, ‘Whew,’ like, ‘I did it. It’s over,’” Lilly told ComicBook.com last month. “Now, the immediate question is when do I get to do it again?

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.