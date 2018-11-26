Rival College Marching Bands Pay Tribute to Stan Lee Together

In the second Saturday since the passing of Stan Lee, college football found itself plenty of opportunities to pay tribute to the late Marvel comics icon.

During halftime of the Arizona and Arizona State game yesterday, the marching bands of the in-state rivals joined together to play the theme from the score of Marvel’s The Avengers as a tribute to Lee. Reddit user /u/eldonjonesy captured the beautiful moment in a photography while a video of the song can be found on The Arizonain YouTube channel.

The late creator of iconic Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and the Incredible Hulk passed away Monday, November 12 at the age of 95.

Since his passing, hundreds of celebrities have come forth with their most fond memories of the late comic creator. Most recently, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told EW about the last interaction he had with Lee.

“Did he know that his time was running out? I don’t know,” Feige told EW. “In hindsight, he was slightly more wistful than I’d seen him before. He talked about the past more than I had ever heard him talk about the past. So maybe on some level, he knew. When I sat down by his chair in our last meeting, the very first thing he said was: ‘I know you want me to star in the next movie, but I have to just stick to the cameos. You’ll have to leave the starring roles to the other actors. I’m sorry.’”

Feige then went on to explain that no matter the movie Marvel Studios was busy shooting, Lee was down to do whatever he could to help out.

What’s your most fond memory of Lee? What has been your favorite cameo of the Stan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

“He would show up to the movie sets game for anything,” Feige said. “But one thing he would always do is try to add more lines. He always would joke — but not really joke — about wanting more lines, although he understood why we couldn’t.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 18, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.