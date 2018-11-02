Marvel Fan’s Thanos Halloween Costume Would Make Josh Brolin Jealous

There have been a lot of Marvel costumes this Halloween season, but few have looked as awesome as this fan of Avengers: Infinity War.

Josh Brolin required a lot of CGI work from hundreds of talented visual effects artists to look like the Mad Titan, but Reddit user JGoodberry is giving him a run for his money with practical effects alone. Check out this amazing Thanos costume below:

That’s a pretty epic costume, and he probably was the hit on the block among trick-or-treaters. He’d probably be a major draw at any comic convention too.

Thanos dominated Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Infinity War, and fans are curious to find out how the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will even the score in the next film. Unfortunately, everything about Avengers 4 has been shrouded in secrecy.

There are not a lot of details to go off of at this point, and most of the details that we do know come from the actors involved who might have let slip some details they shouldn’t have.

Many rumors about Avengers 4 posit the idea that the film will feature a major time jump, pushing the MCU years into the future. Pepper Potts actress Gwyneth Paltrow supported this idea with comments made to the official magazine for Avengers: Infinity War.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow said. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

On top of that, a recent photo shows that Paltrow is likely to be suiting up in some Iron Man-esque armor. It’s a safe bet that she’ll appear as the superhero Rescue, courtesy of her fiancé Tony Stark.

Not only that, but there’s likely to be a pair of returning characters who previously died in Marvel Studios movies; Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One and Frank Grillo as Brock “Crossbones” Rumlow.

“He [Crossbones] makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie. But it’s a flashback,” Grillo said, joking that he’s too old to continue appearing in the MCU. “Yeah and I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie.”

Fans will find out how the heroes finally take down Thanos when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.