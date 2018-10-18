‘Avengers 4’: Karen Gillan Shares New Nebula Image

While production has already wrapped and there is no word as yet when fans might get a glimpse of the movie, Avengers 4 star Karen Gillan has shared a new image featuring her character of Nebula, which looks like it might be a from the kind of photo shoot that could yield character posters.

She offered no commentary that might help contextualize the image, so it could be anything from a teaser of something to come to just a photo she really liked and wanted to share with fans.

With production on Avengers 4 officially wrapped and the future of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 up in the air, it is theoretically possible that Gillan is sharing this becuase it is the final photo taken of her as Nebula and she is uncertain whether she will be back in that wardrobe again.

In Infinity Gauntlet, the comic book miniseries on which Avengers: Infinity War is primarily based, it is actually Nebula who eventually manages to take the Gauntlet from Thanos and reverse the effects of his snap, defeating him. While it is unlikely that the film version will play out exactly as the comics did, it would be easy for fans to hope Nebula gets to be a key part of Thanos’s defeat, since he has abused her for years and took Gamora away from her in Infinity War.

Some fans have wondered whether her story will get even more interesting in the fourth film, with some speculation that she could take a more villainous role and fans digging up old interviews to speculate there is something more going on.

While promoting Avengers: Infinity War, Gillan teased that her character would get a new friend and ally during an interview with Fandango. But since she’s mostly isolated in the film except for the final battle, after which she’s left with Iron Man, fans have started to believe she was speaking about Avengers 4.

“I know who her new BFF is,” Gillan said. “And I can’t tell you. I can’t. I promise you it’s brilliant and unexpected and just so good…I don’t know about any frenemies. She is on a clear mission, as everybody is, to deal with someone with a glove, and I think that is the most important issue. So I think people are grouping together to take care of this task.”

Some fans assumed Gillan was referring to Iron Man, which would make sense in the grand scheme of things. The two are polar opposites and it’s a surprising relationship to form out of the chaos.

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.