Avengers: Endgame Nearly Gave Black Widow a Wakanda-Inspired Suit

Before throwing herself off a cliff on Vormir, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) nearly got an exciting new suit from Wakanda. Well, it might not properly from Wakanda, though it does have some Wakandan vibes, according to Marvel concept artist Andy Park. In a set of new pieces Park shared on his Instagram feed, fans can see the concept art behind Natasha Romanoff’s costume that was used in the film. Included with that, however, was an alternate costume that didn’t make the final cut. In the second image, Romanoff is wearing an all-black suit with metallic accents, not unlike Bucky Barnes’ (Sebastian Stan) new Wakandan-made arm. Coincidentally enough, it also looks pretty similar to the suit of The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly).

You can see both of the concept art suits in the Instagram gallery below. Park also mentions in his caption that the character will receive two new suits in her solo film next May — the white suit we saw earlier this year and another suit more close to her usual duds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Black Widow star David Harbour, the movie is very much about fleshing out the backstory of the mysterious Avenger. “It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with her, right?” Harbour told ComicBook at Comic-Con. “And you get to explore these events and that’s one of the things that was interesting to me in the movie was because you know the events of Endgame so you get to explore how she got there and how she got there to make that choice.”

“I think that’s the interesting part of her narrative is that we get to go back and explore this period of time between the events of Civil War and that particular arc,” he continued. “One of our things is we’ve known each other for a really long time and that relationship plays into the stuff that’s come beyond. The great thing about knowing the end of an arc, you get to go back and either foreshadow or play against it and it’s very joyful for fans to see these moments or prepped character beats come in at times.”

Black Widow can next be seen in her own solo movie due out May 1, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Blade and Ant-Man 3 have yet to set release dates.

What surprises do you think are in store for Black Widow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter (@AdamBarnhardt) to chat all things MCU!