Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Blu-ray

The time has finally come. A few months after Avengers: Endgame began shattering records at the box office, and two weeks after its initial home release on Digital HD, Marvel’s biggest film of all time is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD. The time-travelling adventure can finally be brought home with a simple trip to the store, or even just the click of a button when ordering a copy online.

Here are some of the different options for purchasing Avengers: Endgame on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD:

In addition to the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel is also releasing 4K editions of the entire Iron Man collection and the first two Thor films for the very first time. Here’s the link to purchase Iron Man, Iron Man 2, and Iron Man 3, and here you can find Thor and Thor: The Dark World.

Check out the official list of special features accompanying the Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray below.

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.

A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!

The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”

Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

