Marvel Fan’s Incredibly Sad ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ending Goes Viral

When the first television spot for Avengers: Endgame dropped during the Super Bowl this past weekend, one thing was for certain — the upcoming blockbuster from Joe and Anthony Russo is sure to be grim. It was our first extended look at a world-post Avengers: Infinity War and it certainly was darker than expected.

Taking the tone of the trailer, one Marvel fan edited together a hodgepodge of title cards that could run at the end of the Endgame credits and the end result might leave tears in your eyes. As with movies prior, Marvel Studios has typically placed a card at the tail end of each set of credits saying that the movie’s character would return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to @AvengeThor, we now have a look at a much grimmer end-title shot for Endgame, should the likes of Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) meet their untimely end.

IMAGINE IF AVENGERS: ENDGAME ENDS LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/3QZCgl0pIy — andrei • check pinned (@avengethor) February 5, 2019

There’s an expanding chunk of Marvel fandom that firmly believes that at least one of the Endgame leads would end up being killed off in the culmination of the MCU as we know it. Those theories were only compounded when Evans posted a heartfelt message on his Twitter once Endgame wrapped production.

After the tweet threw fans into a fury, the actor took a second to explain his tweet at a convention appearance shortly after the comments were made, saying the social media posting wasn’t a spoiler in any shape of the word.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

Do you think any Avengers will end up being killed off in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios movies being released this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.