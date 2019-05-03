Avengers: Endgame Writers Tease Another Iron Man-Type Hero in the MCU

As one chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to a close, another is about to begin. The world of the MCU after the events of Avengers: Endgame will be completely different from the one that we’ve known for the past 11 years, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some similarities. For example, there will always be heroes in iron suits, even if they aren’t named Tony Stark.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Avengers: Endgame! Continue reading at your own risk…

If you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame (which we’re going to go ahead and assume you have since you’re still reading this) you know that there’s a reason we’re talking about a world without Iron Man. Tony Stark gave his life to save the universe at the end of the movie, leaving the world without an Iron Man. So could there be more heroes with Iron Man type armor after this? Well, there already are.

During an interview with Fandango, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely reminded fans that there are other characters out there with the Iron Man armor, like War Machine and Rescue. So there’s no need to worry whether or not there will be an armored Avenger going forward.

“Ooh, well there certainly are a bunch of people with suits who are alive,” Markus said. “But we don’t know what they’ve got planned,” added McFeely.

Of course there will be plenty of fans wondering if new iron heroes could enter the fold, like the ever popular Riri Williams, aka Ironheart. Sadly, since they’ve already finished their work with the last two Avengers films, Markus and McFeely have no idea if any of those introductions are in store.

Markus continued, “Yea, there are no Iron Teen scripts as far as I know.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

