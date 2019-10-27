Avengers: Endgame Meme Hilariously Shatters Thanos’ Expectations

The Avengers’ struggle against the Mad Titan known as Thanos culminated earlier this year with a climactic battle over control of the Infinity Stones. But while Earth’s Mightiest Heroes were more prepared for this confrontation in Avengers: Endgame, this was actually Thanos’ first fight against them. That’s because of all of the time-traveling shenanigans, as the original version was actually killed years before while his past self journeyed to the present to stop the Avengers. And because these events take place roughly at the same time as Guardians Of The Galaxy, it’s just after Thanos gifted Loki with the Mind Stone in hopes of establishing dominion over the planet and retrieving the Tesseract.

This version of Thanos is somewhat unfamiliar with the Avengers, referring to them as “wretches” because they ruined his plans of invading the Earth. But as far as he’s concerned, he’s only aware of the original six and his traitorous daughter Nebula.

One fan made a hilarious meme that depicts Thanos when he learned there would be more superheroes waiting for him on Earth — a LOT more.

Thanos might not have been aware of all of the superheroes waiting for him when he made his attack on Earth, especially after Hulk snapped his fingers and brought everybody back across the galaxy. But he did come with some formidable forces, including the total might of his armies on the Sanctuary II.

Unfortunately, the Avengers had some sorcerers, Ravagers, the armies of Wakanda, and a lot more.

Thanos’ story in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame took up the bulk of the story, as the villain was given a lot of attention to show him as a formidable threat and reveal some insight into his reasonings. The result gave us arguably the best foe in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s hard to imagine anyone else taking his place anytime soon.

