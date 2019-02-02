‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Claims There Are Two Different Versions of Steve Rogers in Trailer

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame has been broken down and dissected in an array of different ways, but one eagle-eyed fan may have found a new way to look at the footage.

Reddit user ak2sup recently suggested one possibility, which is that there are actually two versions of Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) hidden within the Endgame trailer. According to their theory, Captain America from the first Avengers movie is showcased partway through the trailer, in the scene where Steve (sporting, as they argue, a slightly-shorter haircut than in the rest of the trailer) can be shown crying.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As they suggest, this shot of Captain America is tied to set photos that appear to create Avengers 1‘s Battle of New York, which have long supported fan theories that Endgame will somehow travel back in time. Theoretically, after whatever epic battle commences in Endgame, this version of Steve would be overcome with emotion for some sort of loss. Granted, the shot in question appears to look like it’s outside of the Avengers compound, but the theory also argues that the background of the shot has been CGIed to look different, as a deliberate misdirect for fans.

Ultimately, fans will just have to wait and see if this theory holds any water, or what exactly Endgame has in store. But considering the fact that the film is believed to be Chris Evans’ swan song, it could very well be the kind of emotional ending that fans are looking for.

“Well, you know, my contract is over, so that’s as far as I know,” Evans said in an interview last year. “[I’ll miss] everything [about Captain America]. I mean, it’s not just the character, it’s the people – the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I’ll miss a lot.”

“That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.” Evans said of his last day filming on Endgame. “You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

“There’s just nothing that I can say but there’s so much good stuff…there’s so many good things,” Evans revealed. “I mean, I guess all I can say is if Marvel has proven anything it’s just that they know what they’re doing. They know what they’re doing. I don’t think they’ve missed a beat. Their worse mistakes are other studios’ like biggest blessings you know what I mean? Like, they don’t miss, they don’t miss, and they have not missed with this one and it really is just an incredible culmination of this unbelievable tapestry of…I mean, how many individual series is it? Is it like, what six, seven individual parts coming together.”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.