‘Avengers: Endgame’: Will Thanos Don A Classic Comics Costume?

Thanos (Josh Brolin) is somewhere among the cosmos resting after killing half of all life in Avengers: Infinity War. To date, we’ve received a two-and-a-half minute teaser trailer and a thirty-second television spot and out of the three minutes of footage, the Mad Titan has only received a few frames.

Even then, it was primarily the Infinity Gauntlet on Thanos as he walked through a field of his crops. Though we weren’t able to see his face — or much of him at all, for that matter — it was clear he was wearing a new outfit.

In Infinity War, Thanos was seen toting a blue and gold tank top of sorts after he ditched his gold-plated armor once he had two of the six Infinity Stones. Now, it looks like the Marvel villain could be adopting a look that fans of Marvel Comics cosmic storylines might find familiar.

As he walks among his crops in the teaser trailer, we see Thanos wearing a white cotton-like top. After fan artist extraordinaire Raf Grassetti released some new concept art earlier today, we got to thinking — could Thanos be wearing his costume for Marvel’s Annihilation event in Endgame?

Thano’s look in Annihilation was awfully similar to the very quick snippet we got in the initial Endgame teaser, complete with a primarily white cloth top. Though we don’t know what Marvel Studios has planned for the Mad Titan in the future, it’d make since if the studio tried introducing the costume as a nod to fans off the heart-pumping cosmic comic run.

Of course, Annihilus is the primary antagonist of the main Annihilation run while Thanos only served a supporting role, of sorts. If the production house were to adapt the comic event for live-action, they’d likely be sure to feature Annihilus, especially now that they’re set to receive the characters rights in the highly-anticipated Disney/Fox deal.

Do you think we'll end up seeing Thanos' Annihilation costume in Avengers: Endgame? Are there any other looks you'd like to see the Mad Titan adopt in the upcoming flick?

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th. Other MCU movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.