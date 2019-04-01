‘Avengers: Endgame’ Thanos Bear Launches at Build-A-Bear Workshop

A cuddly Thanos? It’s hard to imagine, but Build-A-Bear Workshop made it happen with this plush teddy bear version of the Mad Titan. He even comes with the new armor and double-bladed sword weapon that he wields in Avengers: Endgame. If you want to bring him home, here’s what you need to know…

The Avengers: Endgame Thanos bear is only available online, and only to Build-A-Bear Workshop Bonus Club members. Fortunately, becoming a member is easy and free. You can create an account right here, then grab a Thanos bear here for $47 while supplies last. The plush also comes with a 5-in-1 sound chip that can be activated with a press of his paw.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Thanos bear is the latest in an avalanche of Avengers: Endgame toy releases that dropped over the weekend. Naturally, one of the biggest releases are the new Funko Pops.

However, this Funko wave differs from previous big releases in that Funko teamed up with Entertainment Earth on a line of exclusive collector cards that come with each of the new Avengers: Endgame Pop figures. Each Pop will include a foil pack containing 3 random limited edition collector cards. The 11 Pop vinyl figures span the MCU’s history and include Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk, War Machine, Nebula, Ant-Man, and Thanos. There are 16 different cards to collect – one for each character, plus rare holographic foil chase versions of Tony Stark, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and Thanos. You can pre-order the exclusive collector card Avengers: Endgame Funko Pops right here while supplies last (when the collector cards are gone, only standard Pops will be sold). You can shop the entire Avengers: Endgame Pop lineup right here.

But that’s not all.

Hasbro’s Avengers: Endgame toys are available to pre-order right here. Additional toys, apparel, and accessories are available right here – including the new LEGO sets.

Finally, the hoodie that’s based on the design of the team’s new “Quantum Realm” suit in Avengers: Endgame is available here in men’s sizes and here in women’s sizes for $64.99 with free shipping (a matching cap is also available for $33.99 with free shipping). Shipping is slated for May, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see these sell out or the ship date get pushed back.

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.