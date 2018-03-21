‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Affects ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’, ‘Captain Marvel’ Movies

If piecing together the biggest cinematic crossover in history wasn’t enough of a challenge for Avengers: Infinity War‘s screenwriters, a pair of movies releasing between the April ensemble and its May 2019 follow-up forces so serious collaboration between films and their filmmakers.

Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus opened up about the challenges of scribing so many characters for Infinity War as several have appearances due in other films while speaking to members of the press on set in June of 2017. “Well there’s a lot of conversations,” McFeely started,”But we have had to juggle both Marvel– Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain Marvel— specifically because they all exist in various ways in and around these two movies.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time of ComicBook.com’s visit to the set, Black Panther nor Thor: Ragnarok had released in theaters. Still, T’Challa was standing about a football field away from the interview interacting with Captain America, War Machine, Black Widow, Bruce Banner, the Vision, and Scarlet Witch on a set which would digitally become Wakanda in the final product of the film.

“Well at least [Thor: Ragnarok is] before this first movie. Black Panther is too,” McFeely said. “So we think we handled it and solved it in fairly clever ways, but it certainly was an issue. If you wanna do what you wanna do here, how does it affect this movie and not just make this movie. Why is Ant-Man and Wasp not Infinity War Part Two? So we gotta work on that and figure it out.”

“How do you not fall into the trap of what these movies are sometimes accused of which is just sometimes feeding each other and not being standalone things,” Markus said. “You can’t make them overly dependent on each other, and yet you still want to have this bloodstream flowing through the universe.”

The scribing duo worked ultimately worked with the Ant-Man and The Wasp team to ensure the continuity flowed between films. Captain Marvel‘s production team was still in the making at the time but they probably had some heavy coordination there, too. “Peyton Reed and his group of writers are going to make whatever movie they want,” Markus said. “We had very small requests like, ‘It would be great if right there that person was—is that okay? Good?’ You always make the best movie you can. Same thing with Black Panther and same thing with Captain Marvel. They’re gonna make the movies they’re gonna make and in this unique case, very small tiny suggestions for beginnings and endings like that.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. If you have any questions about ComicBook.com’s time on set of Avengers: Infinity War, leave them in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!