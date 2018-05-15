‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scores Another Big Monday at International Box Office

The Avengers: Infinity War train continues to roll towards its fourth weekend in theaters, and the box office haul continues to stack toward that milestone $2 billion mark! Monday may have been slower on the domestic front ($4.6M), but internationally, Marvel continues to crush it, adding another $26.1M in overseas sales:

China continues to be a lucrative market for Marvel: as it says above, the Chinese market added $17.6M of that $26.1M in overseas box office receipts, and has given Infinity War $216.9M in total. That includes a possible record-setting $200M opening weekend box office (depending on how currency rates are tallied).

Needless to say, Marvel Studios is pretty happy with how Infinity War is blowing through theaters. Not only is that $2B mark within reach, but the film has also set a number of records for box office performance. It’s the fastest film to reach $1 billion dollars, and is now officially the highest-grossing superhero film of all time. With this latest update, and a total of $1.638B, Infinity War sits comfortably at number five in all time highest-grossing films:

Avatar – $2.78B Titanic – $2.18B Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $2.06B Jurassic World – $1.67B Avengers: Infinity War – $1.63B

If we had to guestimate, it seems like Avengers: Infinity War could indeed reach $2B and pass Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but it would be surprising if it dethrones both of James Cameron’s works in the top king and queen spot. We’ll know for sure in the coming weeks as Deadpool 2 opens, and Solo: A Star Wars Story follows behind it. That will be the real end of Infinity War’s momentum will come to a quick halt.

Where do you think Avengers: Infinity War will end up on the list of all time highest grossing films? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.