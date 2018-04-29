Deadpool Gets Rejected as Ryan Reynolds Congratulates ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Avengers might be boxing out the Merc’ With the Mouth from joining their ranks, but Ryan Reynolds is still a good sport about his frenemies’ success.

The actor took to Instagram to congratulate Marvel Studios on the success of Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently hauling in piles of money at the box office. The photo shows an awesome rejection letter from Iron Man himself, rejecting Deadpool’s proposal of joining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Take a look:

On a piece of Stark Industries stationary that seems to be stained by coffee AND blood, Tony Stark himself replies to Deadpool’s request, “Re: Joining the Avengers.”

No.

Absolutely not.

Go bother Prof. X.

No.

Sincerely,

Tony Stark.

Interestingly, the letter is dated April 14, 2012, a few weeks before the premiere of the first Avengers movie. Perhaps Deadpool is simply harboring a grudge…

Avengers: Infinity War pulled off a major accomplishment in its opening box office weekend, warranting the congratulations Reynolds offered.

The film was just announced to have made around $250 million in its domestic opening weekend, putting the Marvel Studios movie just past Star Wars: The Force Awakens as North America’s highest grossing film of all-time.

Avengers: Infinity War will likely see continued success at the box office, as the film has been hailed by critics and viewers alike. Aside from receiving an “A” CinemaScore, the film has also been certified fresh on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

In fact, the Marvel Studios crossover epic seems poised to dominate the box office until the release of Deadpool 2 in mid-May, with the sequel to the successful X-Men spinoff movie set to sell a lot of tickets. This could also be the last Deadpool production before the mutants come under the banner of Marvel Studios.

While the prospect might seem impossible, the Merc’ With the Mouth might find himself mixing it up with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner than later with the Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox on the horizon. While the deal isn’t expected to be finalized until the summer of 2019, Disney CEO Bob Iger has already spoken fondly of the prospect of bringing Deadpool and the X-Men into the Marvel family.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

Deadpool 2 premieres in theaters on May 18th.

Do you want to see Deadpool joining the Avengers sometime down the line? Or should he stay solo? Let us know what you think in the comment section!