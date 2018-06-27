Did ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Foreshadow Some ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deaths?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was put through the ringer with this summer’s Avengers: Infinity War, but was one of the film’s plot twists hiding in plain sight for years?

A fan-made observation has been making the rounds on Reddit, which points out one Infinity War bit that can be seen in the subtext of Captain America: Civil War. As the post points out, the way the Avengers are sitting at the table when they’re first presented with the Sokovia Accords is surprisingly telling, with the characters who are still alive sitting on one side, and the currently dead characters sitting on the other.

It’s safe to assume that Joe and Anthony Russo – who directed both Civil War and Infinity War – maybe didn’t make this choice intentionally, especially with the amount of time between both films. And as Anthony Russo told ComicBook.com, a lot of thought went into who was ultimately turned to dust.

“Joe and I can’t go into too much detail because we’re not gonna talk about where the story goes from here,” Anthony Russo explained. “All of our choices are based on story. It’s based upon the road that these characters have traveled, in not only this movie, but throughout the entire MCU up to this point because, again, these movies are the culmination. So all we can say is that they are very focused story choices. That’s our motivation for everything. And, again, that’s why we love Marvel so much is they never let the tail wag the dog. The creative choices always lead the process and then they figure out how to pull off the miracle of making it work on a business level.”

Still, this parallel is a little heartbreaking, especially when you consider the possibility that Avengers 4 might not retcon things.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus said earlier this year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” co-writer Stephen McFeely echoed. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

