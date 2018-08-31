Subtle ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Detail Shows Thanos’ Feelings for Gamora

Thanos may be the most evil villain in the entire universe, and he may have eliminated half of all life at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, but there are moments throughout the movie where he makes it clear that he cares about his favorite daughter, Gamora.

The obvious moment that people point to when trying to prove that Thanos loved Gamora comes on Vormir, when the Mad Titan sheds a tear realizing that he will have to sacrifice his daughter’s life in order to accomplish his mission. However, there’s a much more subtle reference to his love earlier in the movie.

When Thanos first takes Gamora from Peter and the other Guardians, there’s a scene where they talk in the throne room of his ship and he tries to make her understand why he’s doing what he’s doing. You’ll probably remember this as the moment when Gamora throws the bowl of food that Thanos hands her.

For most of the scene, while the two characters are talking, Thanos is sitting on the stairs in front of his chair, rather than the chair itself. It may seem like an odd decision, but the Mad Titan actually forgoes the comforts of his seat because of something Gamora tells him.

“I always hated that chair,” Gamora says. After that comment, Thanos makes the decision to pass on the chair and sits on the stairs instead.

Yes, this is just a subtle gesture by Thanos and it certainly doesn’t outweigh all of the other terrible things he did. He killed Gamora’s actual parents and took her as his own. He pushed her past the breaking point throughout her whole life and forced her to abuse her adopted sister. The dude is in no way a symbol of love and parenting, but that’s not the point.

In his own, albeit screwed up way, Thanos cared about his daughter. As twisted as it sounds, he loved her. And small moments like this are a great tactic used by Joe and Anthony Russo to prove that point.

Do you think Thanos actually had the capacity to care about Gamora? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Avengers 4 is set to arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019.