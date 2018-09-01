Fan Art Reimagines ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ With Disney Cartoon Characters

It goes without saying that Avengers: Infinity War has become a cultural phenomenon, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment in the Marvel Studios crossover.

The fight between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Thanos has inspired countless theories and pieces of fan art, but one of the latest combines the franchise of superheroes with their animated colleagues over at Disney. Check out the awesome mashup from Prime Premne Designs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are some inspired choices for the mashups, including Aladdin as Captain America and a one-eyed Hercules as Thor. Gargoyle‘s Goliath as Hulk is also a great combo, and Phineas in the beak suit is a nice choice for Iron Man.

Prime Premne also did the Infinitoon War and Infinick War mashups that were covered in the past, but this one might be the best.

Fans are still soaking up any information they can find about the new movie and the untitled Avengers 4 sequel. The latest tidbit might prove to be bittersweet, as Drax actor Dave Bautista is still reeling from the firing of James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“It’s kind of a strange situation to be in now where we’ve lost our director for Guardians,” Bautista told Digital Spy. “Guardians 3 is really up in the air and I don’t know what they’re going to do with it. It’s on permanent hold for now, and that may make a difference in what they do with our characters in Avengers 4. To be honest with you, right now I really don’t know.

“But I know I’m in Avengers 4,” he added. “I’ve shot most of it already. I do have two days of reshoots. But other than that, I have some really great scenes that I hope they use. But I guess that it remains to be seen what they’ll do with the characters.”

If you want to find out what’s going on with the Guardians in the new movie, just as Mark Ruffalo. The actor nearly spoiled the ending of Infinity War last year, and was rightfully chided by co-star Don Cheadle.

“Well if you listen very closely, he actually started to say the absolute truth, and then had to try to say ‘everybody’ after he almost said ‘half.’ It was like, ‘You just messed the whole thing up!’” Cheadle said to Jimmy Kimmel.

It won’t be long before we learn more about the upcoming movie, which is likely to inspire a lot more fan art when it premieres.

Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2018.