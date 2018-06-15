‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Writers On How They Would Handle Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom’s big screen shortcoming could be easily fixed according to Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, writers of Avengers: Infinity War.

The popular Marvel Comics villain, best known for his feuds with the Fantastic Four characters, has been attempted in live action several times. A pair of films with drastically different approaches to Doctor Doom have both crashed and burned, while they also had the fact that they did not follow his source material in common. When asked by a fan at an event host by Kevin Smith if a Doctor Doom movie could be done right, Markus and McFeely were positive.

“Yes,” Markus said.

“Of course,” McFeely added.

“One: I would do the thing that they never do which is to stick to the comic book and make him the king of his own country and have a big metal helmet on,” Markus said. “He looks like Darth Vader. It works in Star Wars, just do it again. They’re like, ‘He’s an American scientist who is jealous of their relationship.’ No! He’s a nut-bag with a metal mask!”

As for the previous iterations, Markus can understand why studios or filmmakers might have been a bit hesitant to go full-comic book with their adaptation.

“I can completely understand the impulse,” Markus said. “It’s like, you have to make it relatable. You have to relate it to these characters. You want them all to have a past together. I get it but it doesn’t work because he has to wind up in a ridiculous place unless you’re just gonna put him in a leather jacket and call him “Vic.” You’ve gotta go put on a cape. Either you’re gonna leave yourself the task of getting all the way over to a guy in a cape or just make him a guy in a cape!”

