‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Are Creating Their Own Hilarious Versions Of The Infinity Gauntlet

It’s easy to understand why someone would want their own Infinity Gauntlet, but some are making dreams into reality, and the results are amazing.

Thanos’ entire quest revolves around collecting the Infinity Stones and powering his Infinity Gauntlet, a device that he will use to wipe half of the universe out to restore what he deems as balance. Fans have taken to crafting some Infinity Gauntlets of their own, and while nothing will necessarily happen if they snap their fingers, they at least look the part.

Some of these creations are rather impressive, but others are downright hilarious. Take for instance @NateDingeman’s take on the Gauntlet, which features a heavy duty yellow glove and two small brownies with sprinkles in them. It’s definitely a low-cost option to the Gauntlet, though the only thing it will probably fi is your hunger…for an hour maybe.

ive finally gathered all the infinity stones pic.twitter.com/N9H5Sp0yAo — 5’8 thanos (@NateDingeman) May 7, 2018

@gamesyouloved assembled an Infinity PowerGlove, turning the infamous gaming accessory into a makeshift Gauntlet complete with multicolored jewels. @kieselregen broke that idea down even more by ditching the PowerGlove portion and just using a wrist cast and applying the jewels directly. The best part about this one though is that the Gauntlet idea came after they had to wear the wrist brace once more, so in that case, why wouldn’t you do this?

Some decided not to go the jewel route, opting instead for a myriad of household items. One version uses Jull Pod caps, while another opted for Ring Pops. Another used Lucky Charms marshmallows, and yet another decided to forgo the Gauntlet part completely, using their finger tattoos to do the trick.

i have to wear a wrist brace again and jen decided to spice it up a little 😂😂😂 this is so awesome (now i have my very own infinity gauntlet) pic.twitter.com/t44vN9Star — chirping birds central (@kieselregen) May 7, 2018

You can, of course, make your own Infinity Gauntlet out of just about anything but you can also buy one from a variety of places. Hasbro currently has a $19.99 version of the Gauntlet with sounds, but for the full experience, you can buy one of their higher end $99.99 dollar versions, which features full scale and can be worn, along with sound effects and light-up stones.

