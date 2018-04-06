Hidden Ant-Man Possibly Spotted In New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster

A subset of Marvel fans think they may have spotted Ant-Man — or a nod to the bug-sized superhero — in the newest Avengers: Infinity War poster.

The newest easter egg-filled poster, released by IMAX, received an up close inspection by Reddit’s Marvel Studios subreddit, with user TopherGray posting a figure resembling the shape of Paul Rudd‘s shrinking superhero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can better analyze a high-res version of the IMAX poster and determine for yourself if the supposed easter egg is Ant-Man manifesting from the Quantum Realm or if it’s nothing more than a patch of the cosmos that coincidentally looks kind of like Ant-Man.

Look to the very top left of the Avengers “A,” just below Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd isn’t billed on the Infinity War posters, and no merchandise or advertising material has included Ant-Man — leaving fans questioning if the absence signifies Rudd’s Scott Lang won’t get in on the crossover action until Avengers 4, which is confirmed to include Ant-Man and crime-fighting partner Wasp (Evangeline Lilly).

Some spoiler-y set photos from the Avengers 4 filming suggest a bigger role for Ant-Man in next year’s team-up, which has yet to reveal its title because its a potential spoiler — and as directors Anthony and Joe Russo tell it, the title is one that could scare fans.

Rudd and Lilly will make their way back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this summer’s Ant-Man sequel, which sees Lilly’s Hope van Dyne finally suit up as the high-flying Wasp.

The giant-sized sequel won’t be a romantic comedy, according to director Peyton Reed, but will instead see Ant-Man and Wasp sharing much more than just a marquee.

“I always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team and that’s a lot of what the second movie is really about is how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like,” Reed told Empire, saying of Wasp, “she’s not a supporting character in this movie. It’s every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang’s.”

Rudd backed those comments up to Variety, saying “we’re a team.”

“In the comics, that was the same story. Ant-Man and Wasp are together,” Rudd said, declaring the two are “very much partners.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp July 6 and Avengers 4 May 3, 2019.