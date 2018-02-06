‘Avengers: Infinity War’: New Infinity Stone Promo Art Revealed

It seems like the fandom is still reeling from the latest trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. The film dropped a new reel during Super Bowl LII, giving fans a new look at guys like Bucky Barnes. However, the Infinity Stones themselves were kinda-sorta MIA.

So, it is a good thing there’s new promotional artwork of the jewels to tide fans over.

Over on Reddit, a set of promo artwork for Avengers: Infinity War started circulating. The images, which come from a model kit, highlight three of the six Infinity Stones.

As you can see above, the leftmost gem is none other than the Space Stone. The jewel is carved just so to reflect a slew of superheroes, but Captain America is at the front of this one. Other heroes like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Thor appear alongside the First Avenger.

The red jewel highlighted in this set is the Reality Stone. Thanos is at the center of it, but the baddie is surrounded by lots of heroes. Scarlet Witch, Hulk, and Black Panther all look ready to take on the Mad Titan.

Finally, the third jewel is none other than the Mind Stone. The yellow gem has Vision front-and-center considering the Avenger was birthed from its power. The hero is then joined by comrades such as Groot, Star Lord, Black Widow, and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

So far, it doesn’t look like there is any rhyme or reason behind which heroes appear on which stone. Still, the promo art could hint at the ever-popular theory that the Avengers will wield their own Infinity Stones one day. Set photos from Avengers 4 saw Iron Man, Ant-Man, and Captain America wearing devices on their wrists with circular sockets just big enough to fit a jewel. The trio may come across tech that allows them to wield Infinity Stones much like Star Lord, so who knows? Maybe Captain America one-ups Loki and takes over the Space Stone for himself.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.