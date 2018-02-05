‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Infinity Stones Have Emojis Too

Following last night’s Super Bowl TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios launched 22 Twitter emoji featuring the cast of characters from the upcoming film.

However, the film’s characters weren’t the only ones who got the emoji treatment. One key to the story of Avengers: Infinity War is the Infinity Stones, the cosmic artifacts of immense power that Thanos is hunting. They too received emojis, at least for the ones that have been revealed.

Each hashtag brings up the Emoji for each Infinity Stone’s current owner. #TimeStone brings up the Doctor Strange emoji. #MindStone brings up the Vision emoji. #SpaceStone summons the Loki Emoji (using #Tesseract does the same).

#RealityStone, #PowerStone, and #SoulStone bring up nothing yet. The Reality Stone is currently housed in the Collector’s gallery on Knowhere. The Power Stone is being guarded at the Nova Corps headquarters on Xandar. The Soul Stone remains unaccounted for. Perhaps these hashtags will change as more information about these stones is revealed leading up to and following the release of Avengers: Infinity War (or possibly even Black Panther, who knows?).

Thanos seeks the Infinity Stones to adorn his Infinity Gauntlet, granting him godlike power over all aspects of reality and the universe. He does not search alone. Thanos is accompanied by his “children,” the Black Order, an elite group of ruthless warriors devoted to Thanos. You can catch a new look at the Black Order on a German comics and collectibles magazine cover.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.