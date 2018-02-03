‘Avengers: Infinity War’: New Look At Iron Man’s Armor

Iron Man’s new suit of armor can be seen in all of its superheroic glory on the side of a box for Ziploc bags.

That’s right, the founding member of the Avengers strikes a heroic pose on the side of a cardboard box for plastic sandwich bags. He’s sporting the new Model 51 or Model-Prime Amor that will make its live-action debut in Avengers: Infinity War. The armor is based on the armor from the comics designed by artist David Marquez for the 2015 All-New Marvel era.

Iron Man doesn’t get to hog all of the sandwich-sized glory. These Ziploc packages include at least four designs based on Avengers: Infinity War featuring Iron Man, Gamora, Doctor Strange, and Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War will be Downey’s eighth time playing Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recently looked back on his legacy as Iron Man.

“I’ve been semi-retired since the first weekend Iron Man 1 opened. The great thing about life is good things happen – and I’ll speak for myself – and you get inflated,” Downey said. “You think, ‘Oh my God, I’ve created everything that’s great in my life.’ And then things happen where you go, ‘OK, there’s evidence to the contrary’ and at this point, you go back to thinking, ‘It’s nice to be on this call sheet.’”

Downey is only human though and will eventually bow out of his role as Tony Stark. He wants the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be in top shape when he finally exits.

“It’s like with a team if you’re going to hang up your jersey, you want to make sure the team is in good shape and they can still compete at a high level,” Downey said, “because ultimately that’s what made the whole thing worth doing anyways.”

Avengers: Infinity War currently has a 4.41 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the most-anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are about Avengers: Infinity War by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.