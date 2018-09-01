‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Has Marvel Fans Celebrating the Epic Story of Thor’s Facial Hair

In the wake of Avengers: Infinity War (and the wait until Avengers 4), Marvel fans have been examining every step of the path from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s beginnings, to the horrific events of “The Snap.” That close examination has turned up some interesting revelations – just like this example we’re here to share.

Over on Reddit there’s been one MCU observation that’s been going viral: a celebration of how far we’ve come with the glam of Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor facial hair style!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The biggest character arc of the franchise has been Thor‘s eyebrows and facial hair” —u/The KingOfCaledonia

It’s hard to truly understand or appreciate just how far Marvel Studios has come with the look and style of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, until you see these pictures stacked together. It’s crazy that back when Thor hit theaters in 2011 most Marvel fans were applauding just what a good fit Hemsworth was for the role – and how good he looked in it. Yes, fellow MCU fans, there was indeed a time when we actually celebrating that blonde dye job, and swooned over brooding looking framed by those bleached eyebrows. Yikes.

In so many ways Avengers: Infinity War carries a “From then ’til Now” thematic undercurrent, which truly makes fans reflect on everything that has changed with these characters both individually, and collectively, as a result of interacting with one another. One of the most powerful scenes in Infinity War was no doubt listening to Thor recount his own MCU history, and how much he’s lost along way: in that sense, the look of Chris Hemsworth’s facial hair tells of story of its own. Thor’s look (both hair and clothes) has gone from the bright look we originally saw, to the darker tones of a warrior who’s been literally and figuratively scarred by his lifetime of battles. It speaks to the level of long-form storytelling Marvel Studios has mastered in creating this cinematic universe – or maybe just the better creative talent they’ve been able to afford, as the MCU you become an industry juggernaut.

What’s been your favorite look of Chris Hemsworth THor? Let us know the movie and hairstyle in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been delayed indefinitely.