Tom Holland Comments on Miles Morales in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Given the breadth of the Marvel Universe and the lengthy history of stories told, you’d be forgiven if you didn’t know every minute detail about the superhero universe.

So when Benedict Cumberbatch asked who Miles Morales was, he had a Spider-man expert in Tom Holland himself able to answer the question. When the actors were asked about Miles Morales appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a press event for Avengers: Infinity War, Holland explained some Spider-Lore to his co-star.

“Miles Morales is another version of Spider-Man, and he is super cool” Holland said, prompted by interviewer Xilla Valentine. “And he has different powers to Spider-Man, similar powers, and there storylines are intertwined.”

“Give the guy his stage for another few flicks,” Cumberbatch responded, not eager to see his pal replaced by another actor so quickly.

“I’d love to work with Miles, I think it would be great,” Holland said. “We’ve definitely put the building blocks in. There’s been a few teases in the first film.”

“I want to see where this one goes first,” Cumberbatch interrupted. “Are we really that impatient? He’s still young!”

“They exist in the same world sometimes,” Valentine responded, like he’s not advocating for Holland’s replacement.

“They work together as a team,” Holland said to Cumberbatch, attempting to calm his co-star down.

Holland then began to go into detail about a certain “version” of the character but cut himself off, careful not to veer into spoiler territory as he is wont to do.

Cumberbatch does have a point — Holland has only started out in the role, despite appearing in three different movies as of this Friday. But there’s still a lot of ground to cover in his tenure as Spider-Man, with his second solo movie beginning production this summer.

But as he noted, there have been some major steps in establishing the greater Spider-Man universe. Specifically Miles Morales and his corner, first introduced with the character of Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In the comics continuity, Davis is Miles’ uncle and first major foe in the Prowler. In a twist on the classic Peter Parker mythos, a confrontation between the two leads to Davis’ death, providing a different take on the mantra “with great power comes great responsibility.”

The deleted scenes expanded on the Miles teases, though since they didn’t make the final cut there is still some wiggle room in how the story plays out.

But until then, fans can expect to see Peter Parker continue to swing around the MCU, including Avengers: Infinity War, premiering in theaters on April 27th.

Do you want to see Miles Morales in the MCU sooner than later? Or should Peter Parker get his chance to shine? Let us know what you think in the comments!