Samuel L. Jackson May Be In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ After All

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, who helped first assemble Earth’s mightiest heroes, could reappear in Avengers: Infinity War.

As pointed out by /Film, two crew members associated with Jackson are listed in the Infinity War credits on the Internet Movie Database:

Jake Garber … make up artist for Samuel L. Jackson Qualen Bradley … stand in: Samuel L. Jackson

Note: IMDb relies on user-submitted content and is not always accurate.

Industry professionals, particularly smaller crew members, frequently submit themselves to IMDb for résumé purposes, and both Garber and Bradley have a variety of credits on the site: Garber has 131 makeup department credits to his name since 1989, and is credited on such high profile productions as The Walking Dead, The Hateful Eight, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Hellboy and Hulk.

Bradley has served as a stand-in for Anthony Mackie and Chadwick Boseman on Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War, for Bokeem Woodbine on Spider-Man: Homecoming, and again for Boseman and co-star Sterling K. Brown in Black Panther.

The one-eyed super spy hasn’t appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, where the off-the-grid Fury resurfaced to assist the Avengers during their evacuation of Sokovia.

In a 2017 interview with Yahoo, the actor said he wasn’t involved with Infinity War or its year-later sequel, Avengers 4:

“I wasn’t in the ‘superhero argument’ movie [Captain America: Civil War], I’m not in Avengers 3 and 4. They’re shooting them now, and they haven’t called me yet,” Jackson said. “They wouldn’t let me go to Black Panther-ville, so it’s kinda like how you gonna make a black Marvel movie and not let Nick Fury show up in it?!”

Jackson isn’t billed on any Infinity War promotional materials, nor has the actor been confirmed for an appearance — neither of which rules out the possibility of a cameo.

Jackson is confirmed to take part in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Captain Marvel, set in the ’90s. There he’ll reunite with fan-favorite S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who was killed in action in The Avengers and revived in TV’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., still airing on ABC.

“We wanted to explore a period before Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury had any idea about any of the other heroes and crazy stuff going on in the world,” Marvel Studios president told Entertainment Weekly of Captain Marvel, which centers around hero-to-be Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as Earth is caught in the middle of a cosmic conflict.

“You know, we first met Nick when he told Tony, ‘You’re part of a big universe. You just don’t know yet.’ Well, we want to go back to a time when he didn’t know it yet, and really showcase and announce that Carol Danvers was that first hero that Nick came across.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27. Next year, Marvel releases Captain Marvel March 6, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.