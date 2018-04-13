New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Posters Released

What’s better than one gorgeous Avengers: Infinity War poster you ask? Well, two gorgeous posters of course!

Luckily Marvel is happy to oblige, though you could argue it takes two posters just to get everyone in the movie some shine. In any case, we’ll take it. The first poster features Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Captain America, and Thor on the upper left side of the Avengers logo with Black Panther, Star-Lord, Gamora, Shuri, Black Widow, and more on the bottom right-hand side. Gamora is about to take someone’s head off front and center, and other heroes can be seen littered throughout.

The poster also features some gorgeous lighting effects, with blue, red, green, and purple shades illuminating different sections.

The second poster is for the Real 3D showings, and features a large Avengers logo in the background, with Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet looming over the rest of the team. Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Drax, Black Panther, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Falcon, Mantis, and more can be seen standing amidst the rubble below, with Iron Man the most prominent hero under Thanos.

A lovely purple and blue color scheme with flashes of gold frames the heroes quite well, and you can check it out below.

The cast of heroes assembled for this film is beyond impressive, but the villains are quite impressive in their own right. While they aren’t pictured in either of these posters, Thanos will have his Black Order at his command during Infinity War, who have a vested interest in protecting him from the Avengers, being that he’s their father.

It promises to be an action-packed film, and we don’t have to wait too much longer to finally see it.

