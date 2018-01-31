New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Shows Bearded Captain America Front And Center

Marvel fans are endlessly fascinated with Captain America’s new beard, and the new look is front and center on a new piece of Avengers promo art.

Cap takes the lead in this new piece of art, though he isn’t alone. Cap is joined by Black Widow, Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Iron Man, and Spider-Man, all rocking their Infinity War costume designs. As you can see in the image below, Cap’s costume has undergone a few changes, including rolled up sleeves, new boots, and most notably the lack of white star on his chest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The space that used to hold that star is now hollow, but of course, it isn’t the only thing missing. After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Cap left his shield along with the fragments of his friendship with Tony Stark, though he did leave Tony a way to contact him if he ever needed him. After Thanos arrives, it seems he might be using that phone sooner than he thought.

As for Cap, actor Chris Evans is pretty pleased with how Marvel is okay with evolving the characters’ look, despite it displeasing some fans.

“Yeah yeah, I had a beard, they gave me the beard! I was so happy about that,” Evans said. “You know I think there’s a real, it’s always tricky because I know there’s a lot of purists who kind of want Cap to look a certain way you know, even the colors in the suits you know.”

“So to try and discuss whether or not we let the look deviate from the origin went through a few discussions, but it was really nice that they let that happen, and it lends itself to the arc and to what he’s going through,” Evans said.

Avengers: Infinity War currently holds a 4.40 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, putting it in the #1 spot of all upcoming films. You can submit your score for the film here.

First for Marvel though is Black Panther, which lands in theaters on February 16. That is followed by Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, paving the way for Ant-Man and the Wasp which lands in theaters on July 6.