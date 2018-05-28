‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Troll Tom Holland With a Bag of Sand

Marvel fans are having a little fun with Avengers: Infinity War star Tom Holland over the fate of Spider-Man.

By now, Marvel fans known that Spider-Man was a victim of Thanos’ snap. A group of those fans is making sure Holland doesn’t forget it by bringing a bag of sand labeled Spider-Man to a convention photo op.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

BRO we met tom holland and gave him a bag of sand for him, he started laughing when we explained what the bag was @rebbbbbbsss @PetersonSimone @TomHolland1996 pic.twitter.com/5a1oOM5Pxh — Alyssa Trejo (@ActOddHD) May 26, 2018

Some fans at Phoenix Comic Con took the joker a step further, setting up a bowl of ash labeled “Spider-Man” and putting a sign offering photos with a Marvel superhero.

Holland has shown in the past that he is quite capable of taking, or even making, a joke at his own expense.

Holland also had a panel while at the Comicpalooza festival where he discussed what it was like to meet one of his heroes, Stan Lee.

“I met Stan for the first time on Spider-Man for the movie, and he was doing ‘Hey Margerie, how’s your mother?’” Holland recalled. “He was lovely and it was a huge honor to meet him. I mean, just growing up, I’ve been a huge fan of his, watching the movies, seeing him pop up here and there. And then the next time I saw him he was filming like the Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, and one other film, I can’t remember what it is, at the same time, it might have been Black Panther. I saw him as three different version of Stan that day.

“He is an amazing man that I love. And I think what’s amazing about Stan is he love talking about his journey, how he came up with this characters, where he took the characters, where he wishes he took the characters.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.