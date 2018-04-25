‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Issue Official Spoiler Warning to Fans

The directors of Avengers: Infinity War have released another statement to fans, this time warning that spoilers are imminent.

Joe and Anthony Russo have issued an official decree warning fans that spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War may begin creeping onto the Internet after tonight’s world premiere event. They’ve also offered some guidance as to how to best avoid these spoilers in the few remaining days until Avengers: Infinity War enters theaters worldwide, which mostly amounts to “get off the Internet.”

Here’s the full text of the message, which was released via the Russos’ Twitter account:

“To the greatest fans in the world.

Tonight, at our premiere in Los Angeles, we are screening Avengers Infinity War in its entirety for the first time ever. If you truly want to avoid all spoilers until you see the film, we recommend you abstain from social media, and the internet in general, until you have an opportunity to get to the theater.

As always, good luck and happy viewing.

The Russo Brothers

#ThanosDemandsYourSilence”

This is the second such statement from the Russo Bros. The first was a plea to fans who were able to see portions of the film at early screenings prior to tonight’s premiere to keep what they saw to themselves:

“We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy., Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.

We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.