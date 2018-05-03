Chris Pratt And James Gunn Made A Major Change To ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Script

Collaboration among Marvel Studios filmmakers is exactly why Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and star Chris Pratt influenced a major moment in Avengers: Infinity War.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

Having the knowledge of the Soul Stone’s location, Gamora insisted her boyfriend Peter Quill kill her if Thanos should ever capture her. As the story goes, Thanos got his hands on his favorite daughter, prompting Peter Quill to pull the trigger with his gun aimed at Gamora’s head. Of course, only bubbles came out, but it was a dramatic moments for the Guardians of the Galaxy characters. Originally, Quill was not going to kill his girlfriend and the Infinity War writers admit the change came from Gunn and Pratt.

“The more I think about it, the better it is that it got changed,” McFeely told Buzzfeed. The moment which saw bubbles come out of Quill’s gun ultimately allowed the screenwriters to include a callback to the moment later in the film.

Furthermore, the decision Star-Lord faced when he had to pull the trigger on Gamora was similar to that which Thanos himself would arrive at later, as well as Wanda Maximoff towards the end.

“Thanos has that same choice later [to kill Gamora], and he chooses to do it and succeeds,” McFeely said. “Wanda has that same choice later [with Vision]. A lot of characters have really tough choices to make.”

Gunn’s input on Avengers: Infinity War didn’t end there. The writers also credit him for what they rule as the funniest moment in the movie.

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.