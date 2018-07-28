Thanos Sings Hamilton in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Parody

There are those who might call Thanos a revolutionary. After all, his devastating snap in Avengers: Infinity War was meant to change the universe for the “better”. Now, a fan is reimagining the Mad Titan in the style of a real revolutionary — Alexander Hamilton — with “Thanilton: An Avengers Musical”.

In the hilarious animated video from And You Films on YouTube, Thanos sings his own version of “My Shot” from Hamilton: The Musical and we have to admit, it works way too well. You can check out the video above.

In the video, Thanos proudly declares that he’s “not throwing away his snap” in the reimagining of a few key scenes from Avengers: Infinity War, specifically Thor’s attempt to kill Thanos before he can carry out his plan to wipe out half of the universe, his acquisition of the Soul Stone, and the scene on Titan where Thanos tells Tony Stark that he hopes humanity remembers him. It’s not just Infinity War scenes that the video spoofs, either. Oh no, when Thanos wipes out half of the universe, he wipes out half of the entire universe — including various Disney characters like the Tramp from Lady and the Tramp and Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker and even hits outside of Disney as well. Batman turns to ash, too, dropping Catwoman from the side of a building in the process.

The video adds some other hilarious touches as well. Thanos’ snap makes sure that Spider-Man in particular is really and truly snuffed out with not just Tom Holland’s version of the webslinger disintegrating but Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s versions as well. There’s also the bit with Thanos accidentally snapping himself out of existence at the end, taking the Infinity Gauntlet and Stones with him in the process. Oops.

Of course, while Thanos sees himself as doing something heroic with his “balancing” snap, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe probably aren’t going to see him quite that way even with a Hamilton-esque musical number. The snap wiped out numerous beloved Avengers, an event that many fans are hoping will be undone in Avengers 4. That doesn’t stop Thanos from being the hero of his own journey, though, something that Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely themselves have expressed.

“This is the hero’s journey for Thanos,” McFeely explained earlier this year. “By the end of the hero’s journey, or main character, our protagonist — at least, in this case — gets what he wants.”

