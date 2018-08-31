Why the Hell Is Thanos Hanging out in Space in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy?’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to many mysteries that have dominated discussions among fans ever since Iron Man first premiered 10 years ago. But now that the Soul Stone has been found and the Quantum Realm explored, there’s one major question that needs to be answered.

No, we’re not talking about where Captain Marvel has been the whole time. We just want to know what the hell Thanos was doing just hanging out in space in the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

In Marvel’s The Avengers, fans caught their first glimpse of this setting when Loki met with the Other, who provided the Asgardian usurper with the Mind Stone in the form of the Scepter, as well as an army of Chitauri forces to help conquer Earth.

Thanos and the Other show up in the post-credits scene and again are shown in Guardians of the Galaxy, when Ronan meets with them and argues over his conflict with the Nova Corps and his attempts to secure the Power Stone.

In the scene, we learn that this area is referred to as Sanctuary, which is slightly confusing considering Thanos’ ship in Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok is called Sanctuary II. And it’s even more odd that Sanctuary the First is just an area in the middle of space with out any furnishing except for a throne.

It’s a different throne than the one on Sanctuary II, which Gamora remarks that she hated when she has a heart to heart with her adoptive father.

Now, of course, we have to consider that Joss Whedon and James Gunn had some preliminary plans in place for the future of the epic Marvel crossover. And when Joe and Anthony Russo came on board to direct Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled sequel, they had their own plans that they had to find into the MCU.

Still, it deserves asking why Thanos would hang out in the middle of empty space, floating out among a bunch of rock formations, without any sort of creature comforts, a big screen TV, a chess board, or anything. It’s just an empty piece of space! He doesn’t even have guards or backup in case the Nova Corps decides to invade.

Then we never get to see Sanctuary again, because Thanos decided to trade his floating rock to a gigantic fortress that actually flies through space and shoots laser beams. And even at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, when Thanos achieves his goal and wipes out half of the universe.

He just goes to a farm. He has a perfectly fine piece of space out in the middle of nowhere, but he takes the farm instead.

Maybe we’ll find out what happened to Sanctuary I when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters next year, but don’t hold your breath.