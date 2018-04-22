World’s Tallest Building Lit Up With ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Display

As the release of Avengers: Infinity War comes closer and closer, the film is taking the world more and more by storm.

For example, the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai, lit up with a display for the film.

If any movie deserves this kind of treatment then its Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has spoken previously about the epic scale of the film he considers to be 10 years in the making.

“Avengers: Infinity War is by far the most ambitious movie we’ve ever made,” he says. “It really is the start of the culmination of, at this point, 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe films and will feature almost every hero that we’ve introduced into the universe all in one movie.

“One of the great joys of reading a Marvel comic is reading a Spider-Man comic and suddenly the Hulk appears,” he continues. “That is great fun and up to that point it had never been done in a movie before. Which is why, 10 years ago, Sam Jackson walked into Tony Stark’s living room and said, ‘You’re part of a bigger universe, you just don’t know it yet.’ And now here we are, 10 years later, and everybody knows it.”

Joe Russo, one of the directors of Avengers: Infinity War, has previously described the film as the final chapter in a book.

“If Marvel’s been writing a book for the past 10 years with these movies, Infinity War is the final chapter of that book,” Russo said. “Then there’ll be a new book written, and that will be the next phase of Marvel.”

Writer Stephen McFeely described it in similar terms.

“This is about the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” McFeely said. “This is about everyone getting together, or trying their hardest to get together, to fight a guy named Thanos. We’ve been teasing Thanos for many movies in 30-second clips, so hopefully all the lead up will allow us to really go to town with him and make him a villain that requires this epic level of storytelling That is the word I would use most often. It’s ridiculously big.”

