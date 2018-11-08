Marvel Fan Edits Phase 1 Recap Video Ahead of ‘Avengers 4’

Next year is huge for the Marvel Cinematic Studios with the debut of Captain Marvel, the next film in the Spider-Man series, and the culmination of over 10 years of storytelling in Avengers 4.

It’s easy to forget that the franchise all started with the first Iron Man movie, which kicked off the formation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Marvel’s The Avengers. A Marvel fan edited a video together, recapping all of the major events and awesome scenes from Phase One together in a 15-minute video. Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios has certainly come a long way since the Chitauri first invaded, setting up Thanos eventual decimation of the universe. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke about the Mad Titan’s importance for a new a book celebrating the 10th anniversary of the MCU.

“Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films,” Feige said. “We’ve introduced the Tesseract, revealed to be the Space Stone; the Mind Stone, which came out of Loki’s scepter and then went into Vision’s forehead; and the Time Stone: the Eye of Agamotto that Doctor Strange wears is an Infinity Stone itself! And of course the Guardians dealt with the Power Stone. So these storytelling devices that we’ve seeded into every film will continue to play a part and come together. We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies.”

The franchise has since expanded to incorporate characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther.

Watching the MCU’s humble beginnings, it’s crazy to think how far it’s all come over the last ten years.

But there’s plenty more Marvel to come, and Feige is already plotting the next wave of films to come in 2020 and beyond.

After being prominently featured in Ant-Man and the Wasp, it looks like Marvel Studios is setting up the Quantum Realm to be a major location in future movies. Feige spoke about the Quantum Realm’s importance.

“At the end of Ant-Man we followed Scott Lang into the Quantum Realm for the first time, Feige said. “We were beginning to peel back the onion that would later be completely peeled back in Doctor Strange as we go into the multiverse. So that was our little test into that.

“But now the Quantum Realm is a whole other territory that we can play with to tell our stories. This Quantum Realm is much larger than we ever imagined, and there are all sorts of adventures to be had at that level, which perhaps we will explore in another film.”

We’ll see how 10 years of storytelling all comes together when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.