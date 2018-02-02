‘Black Panther’: The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar’s “Pray for Me” Track Released

Black Panther: The Album continues to take shape!

This morning, one week ahead of the album’s official release, Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd released the project’s newest track. The rap and R&B collaboration is titled “Pray for Me,” and it’s currently available for purchase on iTunes, as well as streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Pray for Me” is the third single from the album that’s been released to this point. It follows “All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, and “King’s Dead” by Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and James Blake.

Black Panther: The Album is a project that puts together music from Marvel’s latest blockbuster, and it’s being curated by the Grammy-winning Lamar and executive Anthony “Top Dawg” Griffith.

Lamar and Tiffith directly collaborated with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to create music specific to the needs of the film. The collaboration marks the first time Lamar, dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the greatest rapper alive,” writes, produces, performs and curates for a major motion picture.

“I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film,” Coogler said in a statement announcing the album’s debut. “I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store.”

Earlier this week, Lamar unveiled the full track list for Black Panther: The Album, which you can find below.

“Black Panther” – Kendrick Lamar “All the Stars” Kendrick Lamar, SZA “X” – Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Saudi “The Ways” – Khalid, Swae Lee “Opps” – Vince Staples, Yugen Blakrok “I Am” – Jorja Smith “Paramedic!” – SOB X RBE “Bloody Waters” Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, James Blake “King’s Dead” – Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake “Redemption Interlude” “Redemption” – Zacari, Babes Wodumo “Seasons” – Mozzy, Sjava, Reason “Big Shot” – Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott “Pray For Me” – The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

Black Panther: The Album is currently available for pre-order, and is set to be released on February 9. The film will debut in theaters one week later, on February 16.