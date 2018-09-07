‘Black Panther’ Chadwick Boseman Speaks Out on Winning GQ Man of the Year Award

It’s safe to say that Chadwick Boseman is riding high this year, fresh off his appearances as Black Panther in two of the most popular films of 2018. And now he’s being recognized for his cultural impact he’s had so far.

The Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War star was recognized as GQ’s International Man of the Year. After the event, Boseman spoke about his increased profile as reported by the BBC.

“Day to day, it’s a different experience,” Boseman said. “You try to keep things the same and they are, you’re still living, breathing, eating, loving your family and friends but it is a little bit different when you go outside.”

The actor also tweeted about the awards, thanking his Marvel Studios co-star Chris Hemsworth for his support.

Good times, good people. I appreciate the love, @BritishGQ. And to my friend @ChrisHemsworth, thank you for presenting me with the International Man of the Year Award. #GQAwards #BossxGQAwards pic.twitter.com/zafBJ1A9pj — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) September 6, 2018

Boseman wasn’t the only Marvel alum to take him an award, as Jeff Goldblum was bestowed the coveted “Icon” award by GQ.

The actor’s portrayal of T’Challa has resonated with many fans, and the actor has made Black Panther a source of inspiration for many people across the world. Being a superhero film predominantly set in Africa, Black Panther was unlike any other movie in the genre.

Boseman previously spoke about how he strived to maintain the authenticity of African cultures, fighting against giving Wakandans British accents in the film.

“They felt that [an African accent] was maybe too much for an audience to take. I felt the exact opposite,” Boseman said on the Awards Chatter podcast. “Like if I speak with a British accent, what’s gonna happen when I go home? It felt to me like a dealbreaker. Having gone through similar situations before where I was willing to, like, stand up for it I was like, well, here we go again. So for them I don’t think it was that deep, I think it was an opinion.”

Given the character’s fate in Avengers: Infinity War, it remains to be seen if the Black Panther will return for Avengers 4 or a potential sequel to the solo film. And Boseman is very good at keeping Marvel’s secrets.

“Is there an Avengers 4?” Boseman joked to MTV News. “Is there one? They haven’t told me anything!”

We’ll find out as we get closer to the premiere of Avengers 4, due in theaters on May 3, 2019.