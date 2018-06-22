Trevor Noah Explains His Secret Role in ‘Black Panther’

Marvel fans may think they have picked out all the secret Easter eggs and references in this year’s Marvel Cinematic Universe movies – but did you know that The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah has a secret cameo in Black Panther?

If you haven’t heard, in Black Panther Noah was actually the voice of the computer system that Shuri (Letitia Wright) uses for her drone piloting software. This Wakandan version of J.A.R.V.I.S. is what Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) interacts with, during the climatic action sequence where he must remote pilot a ship, and shoot down the ships trying to transport Wakandan weaponry to various sites around the world.

Noah gave more explanation of his cameo while visiting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently, and joked about wanting to remain humble about being part of one of the most successful films of the year. After showing a clip of Noah’s vocal work, the Daily Show host jokingly revealed that it wasn’t just a voiceover role – but rather, an entire environmental performance:

Noah: “A lot of people think that I just did the lines there – but I’m everything! [laughter]”

Colbert: “Oh, you’re actually in one of those motion-capture suits?”

Noah: “I’m the ship as well: they got me in to play the ship. [laughter]”

Marvel Studios has gotten increasingly good at sneaking fun cameos from famous actors and public figures into their movies – often in low-key ways that later become fun Easter egg hunts for fans.

Some recent examples have included The Leftovers star Carrie Coon being behind the makeup of and mo-cap of Avengers: Infinity War‘s Proxima Midnight; or Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi playing Korg in the film, while also getting in famous actors like Matt Damon and Sam Neil for comedic cameos. Even Fox’s Marvel Movies have followed suit, with the Deadpool franchise peppering in big cameos from the likes of Brad Pitt and… also Matt Damon.

As stated, these actor cameos are smartly saved as surprise reveals in the film, or fun “oh, wow!” realizations after fans have seen the movie in question. This latest discussion with Noah should only remind fans that it’s time to give Black Panther another look, now that it is out on home video and streaming.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters, while Black Panther is on DVD/Blu-ray. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to arrive on May 3, 2019.