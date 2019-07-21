Marvel Studios’ Blade Logo Revealed

Marvel Studios dropped a major Blade bomb on its fans on Saturday night, complete with a spiffy new logo. Earlier this evening, Marvel Studios ended its traditional SDCC Hall H Panel with a major surprise – the announcement that Mahershala Ali would play Blade in an upcoming Marvel Studios film. Ali showed up at the closing moments of Marvel’s Hall H panel wearing his very own Blade hat. Moments later, Marvel Entertainment tweeted a first look at the logo, which you can see below:

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/JPcrSqSerW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Blade is a beloved Marvel character, a vampire hunter that first appeared in Tomb of Dracula but eventually became popular enough to star in his own comics series. Blade is known as the Daywalker, as he has quasi-vampiric abilities due to a vampire attacking his mother while she was in labor. Blade is best known for wielding a specialized sword in his eternal fight against the vampires, but he also employs everything from a shotgun to traditional wooden stakes when fighting the undead.

Of course, Ali isn’t the first actor to portray Blade in a Hollywood film. Wesley Snipes played Blade in a trilogy of movies, which set the stage for a long line of successful Marvel films. Spike TV also made a one season TV show featuring Blade, starring Sticky Fingaz as the famous vampire hunter.

The addition of Blade to the Marvel Cinematic Universe poses a lot of additional questions. Will he be part of a wider supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, perhaps featuring the Nightstalkers or be part of the Midnight Sons? Time will only tell, but we’re certainly excited to find out.