‘Captain Marvel’: Brie Larson Soars On Wires In Behind The Scenes Photo

Captain Marvel is closer than ever, and a few more photos have surfaced showing how Brie Larson‘s soaring hero is brought to life behind the scenes.

Thanks to MCU News India we have two new photos of Marvel Studios‘ latest project Captain Marvel, with the first image showing Brie Larson in her full suit (with helmet). She’s hovering in mid-air thanks to several wires, which you can see two people holding from below her against a giant blue screen. This is likely one of the shots we’ve seen int he trailers where she is soaring through space, and it’s rather amazing to see where a scene like that originates from.

The second photo shows Larson standing in her very 90s gear inside of a house as she looks towards the camera. This scene wasn’t against a giant blue screen, but you can still see all the things in the background that you likely won’t see in the final film.

Early reactions from critics are quite positive regarding Captain Marvel, with things like Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and Goose the cast as common highlights. Critics have also been complimentary of Larson’s performance as Carol Danvers, and despite the secrecy of the first few trailers fans are starting to get a better picture of what the final film and her performance in general will be like thanks to recent TV spots and trailers.

It’s translating into some nice estimates for Captain Marvel’s opening weekend, as current tracking suggests it will be looking at $100 to $120 million in its debut. That would only put it behind Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War in Marvel opening weekends, which is not bad company at all.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

