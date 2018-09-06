‘Captain Marvel’: Ben Mendelsohn’s Villainous Role Revealed

With the debut of the first look at Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, several details about the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster have finally arrived, including the identity of the film’s mysterious villain.

Ben Mendelsohn, star of Bloodline and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, was announced as the Captain Marvel villain a while back, but there were no details released regarding his role. However, in today’s Captain Marvel cover announcement, Entertainment Weekly shared not only the character’s identity, but what his mission will be when the film arrives next year.

As it turns out, Mendelsohn is playing the Skrull leader known as Talos, and he will be leading the shape-shifting alien race on an invasion of Earth. Some might say, a secret invasion.

In the comics, the character is known by others as Talos the Untamed, due to his ruthless nature as a warrior. Aside from his ferocity, there is another major difference between Talos and the other Skrulls.

Unlike the rest of his race, Talos can’t shape-shift. This deficiency led Talos to become a strong leader, feared by the rest of his people. This actually makes sense for the movie, given the casting of Mendelsohn.

Over the past few years, Ben Mendelsohn has quickly become a household name, and he has proven time and again that he can hold his own as a strong villain. It would seem odd to cast an actor of his magnitude and ability only to have him shape-shift into different forms throughout the movie. By casting him as Talos, and establishing that the character can’t change his appearance like the other Skrulls, it gives Mendelsohn the ability to stay in the spotlight throughout the film.

While Talos may not be able to shape-shift, he still has the superhuman strength and durability of the rest of the Skrulls.

Captain Marvel is set to arrive in theaters on March 8, 2019.