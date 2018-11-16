Captain Marvel Takes Flight At Disney Adventure Park Next Year

Fans who head to Disney’s California Adventure Park next year will have a chance to meet Captain Marvel in person on their dream vacation.

Disney Parks just revealed that in celebration of the upcoming and anticipated Captain Marvel film the hero herself will be showing up in person at the park for a limited time. Captain Marvel joins a lineup of characters that includes Black Panther, the Dora Milaje, Captain America, and Spider-Man, creating a fantastic Avengers lineup for guests of the resort to interact with. If you’ve been wanting a chance to take a photo with Captain Marvel, this is your chance.

Disney’s adding in a new Marvel-themed expansion area to the park, which was previously home to A Bug’s Life. The new Marvel area is under construction now (as you can see by that fancy Stark Industries themed gate) and while it won’t open until 2020, the area is set to include Spider-Man and Avengers attractions, and will also feature other heroes walking in the park like Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Thor, Loki, and now Captain Marvel.

Now that Disney is fully embracing the Marvel family in its parks, hopefully at some point in the future we’ll get a Captain Marvel themed ride or attraction. In the meantime though at least we have these new attractions to look forward to.

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.