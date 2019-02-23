‘Captain Marvel’ EW Collector’s Edition Cover Revealed

In just a few weeks, Captain Marvel screeches into theaters and brings with it the live-action debut of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). For fans looking to get all of the Captain Marvel content they can ahead of the film’s premiere, EW has revealed their Ultimate Guide to Captain Marvel.

Larson’s Captain Marvel is front and center on the issue, potentially paying tribute to a fan-favoriteCaptain Marvel comic book cover. The cover of the magazine has grown in popularity enough that it’s started to spawn fan art posters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the guide at your local newsstand or by ordering a copy of it online. The full description for the magazine can be found below.

“Meet the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful superhero: Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers. Now, ahead of her March 8th solo film starring Brie Larson, Jude Law, and Samuel L. Jackson, Entertainment Weekly takes readers inside the history of this pivotal character, explaining how she’ll save the Avengers—and the world. Inside: A look at the upcoming movie by Marvel Studios, A comic timeline of the character, including interviews with filmmakers and creators, Your burning questions answered: What Captain Marvel means for the MCU.”

This isn’t the first time EW has put out an “Ultimate Guide” for a movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Most recently, the magazine also put out a guide for Avengers: Infinity War, giving fans an inside look behind the scenes of the Marvel Studios mega-blockbuster.

Captain Marvel enters theaters March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

How do you think Captain Marvel is going to end? Think any surprise character introductions are in store? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!