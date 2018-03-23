‘Captain Marvel’ Currently Filming Big Carnival Scene in California

Many of the details surrounding the plot of Captain Marvel have been kept under wraps, but a new report out of Ventura County, California suggests that Carol Danvers is hitting the carnival!

According to The Ventura County Star, Marvel has brought production of the upcoming solo movie to the town of Oxnard to film a substantial carnival scene. Filming on the scene will begin on Friday at the Jim Hall Racing Club.

Earlier this week, Oxnard Assistant City Manager Jesus Nava told the City Council that a film crew of 150 people, with about 135 extras, would be in town to shoot a movie with Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. Nava also mentioned that the film is taking place in 1986. Considering Captain Marvel is supposed be set in the 1990s, this could suggest some flashback scenes.

Crews arrived to the eight-acre property on Monday to begin setting things up. The carnival they’ve put together includes a carousel, cotton candy stands, spinning tea cups, and more. Filming is reportedly taking place over the weekend, with things set to wrap up on Sunday.

Jim Hall, owner of the go-kart racing tracks that are being used for the movie, said that his property now looks like a county fair from the ’90s.

“We just rented them a facility and were told we’re a gem in the rough,” Hall told The Star. “We’re honored for that. It will be neat to be featured.”

Hall went on to say that he’s been on set, observing and offering advice for the crews setting up a go-kart racing scene. He also revealed that actors Josh Brolin, who plays Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Patrick Dempsey have come by his track to race in the past. Hall closed his track for the week while Marvel is at work, and he informed his members that they would get credit for the time they couldn’t race.

Brie Larson is set to make her MCU debut as Carol Danvers in the ’90s-set Captain Marvel, which will hit theaters on March 8, 2019. Many believed that the character would appear in next month’s Avengers: Infinity War, but Disney and Marvel have tried to shut down that rumor on multiple occasions. She will join the other Avengers in the sequel to Infinity War next May.

Captain Marvel also stars Samuel L. Jackson, reprising his role of Nick Fury, the one-eyed SHIELD director responsible for putting the Avengers together in the first place. This movie will feature the character in his younger years before he lost his eye.

While Captain Marvel is almost a year away, Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on April 27, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. Black Panther is still playing in theaters across the country and it currently aiming to win its sixth consecutive weekend at the box office.