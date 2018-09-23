‘Captain Marvel’ Fan Theory Could Explain How Carol Gets Her Red and Blue Costume

Captain Marvel will present an entirely new kind of Marvel Cinematic Universe origin story, and one fan theory could add an extra level to that.

Reddit user curiosityrover4477 recently suggested one possibility – that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is given the idea for her red-and-blue suit thanks to Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg). As they explained, Coulson would have the idea for the color palette because of his love for Chris Evans/Captain America (Chris Evans), something that Carol might share once her memories come back.

Granted, this isn’t the only running theory as for why Carol’s color scheme changes, ranging from it being a result of her going “binary” to some reason for her to separate herself from the Kree Starforce. But the suggestion that Coulson and Cap would factor into it too is a little endearing, depending on how it comes together, especially since a de-aged Gregg will appear in the film.

“That was a fun call from my friends in the Cinematic Universe,” Gregg explained in an interview earlier this year. “who I normally see at these events, saying, ‘You know, we think once again we have some work for you, but it takes place in the ’90s. Can you go to the gym?’ Yeah, I said, ‘The ’90s? I mean, there is no gym that can get me back to the ’90s.’ And they said, ‘Well, don’t worry. We’ve been working on that technology, and we think we can goose you back a few years.’”

“Getting to see Captain Marvel come to life, I mean that’s a really cool character…and, at least in the comics, one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe.” Gregg explained. “Perhaps more powerful than any character we’ve seen, with the exception of Thanos, so to have that be Brie Larson was cool for me. I’m excited to go with my daughter to see it.”

