Captain Marvel Writer Picks Which Avengers Carol Will Have The Best Chemistry With After Endgame

Avengers: Endgame changed the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe quite a bit, and in the aftermatch new friendships and relationships will form. That’s especially true with the void left by heroes like Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America, and Captain Marvel will definitely play a part in that new landscape. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos about that landscape, and who Carol will have the best chemistry with post-Endgame.

First though she definitely had some thoughts on Carol and Tony as well as Steve and Carol, though we won’t get to see that play out much after the events of Endgame. “I have strong feelings about Carol and Tony,” DeConnick said. “You know Carol’s older brother was named Steve and because of, in the MCU they both have this sort of Rip Van Winkle experience a little bit. She doesn’t lose time exactly but she doesn’t age with her cohort, right, so those two things are sort of heartbreaking in a way that has a kind of symmetry to it, but…I just sort of had a moment of heartbreak just thinking of Steve and Tony and how much I like the three of them.”

The good news is Steve is still around as we saw at the end of Endgame, though he has aged quite a bit as a result of staying back in time with Peggy Carter.

It’s not all sad though, as DeConnick does see a bright future for Carol and the Guardians, saying “also the dynamic of Rocket and Carol and Chewie is really funny to me.” There’s a moment in Captain Marvel that is very much derived from the meeting of Carol and Rocket in the books, and we’re definitely hoping we get to see a full-on version of that sequence between them somewhere down the line.

Speaking of Guardians, DeConnick also thinks Carol and Star-Lord would be hilarious together. “I think Star-Lord would annoy her, and I think the two of them would just be a bicker-fest and it would be really funny,” DeConnick said.

We definitely hope Carol has a chance to interact more with the Guardians going forward, and since she is going to play a big-time role in Phase 4 and beyond, we think it will eventually happen.

