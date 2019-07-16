Chris Evans Brings Back His Captain America Beard in Netflix’s The Red Sea Diving Resort Trailer

After spending the last eight or so years saving the world as Captain American in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans may be putting down the shield, but he’s not walking away from the heroic roles. Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming film The Red Sea Diving Resort, featuring Evans as well as his now-infamous beard.

In the film Evans stars as Mossad agent Ari Kidron who, along with other undercover agents set up shop in a deserted holiday retreat — the Red Sea Diving Resort in Sudan — and use it as a front from which to smuggle Ethiopian refugees out of the war-ravaged county to safety in Israel. You can check out the trailer in the video above.

The film is based on real events that took place from around the end of the 1970s and went through the 1980s, a story that writer and director Gideon Raff told USA Today is a story “of great courage and sacrifice.”

“During the day, the agents would entertain hotel guests, tourists and divers from all over the world. Then at night, they would go out into very dangerous areas and risk their lives in order to help the Ethiopians,” Raff said. “The story of Ethiopian Jews’ journey to Israel is one of great courage and sacrifice.”

While the story is set in the 1980s Raff explained that it’s as relevant now as ever.

“The story is as timely now as it was then,” Raff said. “The plight of refugees is in the news every minute, every day. Their struggles to reach a safe harbor and give their children a better future has never been more relevant than today.”

The Red Sea Diving Resort also stars Michael Kenneth Williams, Haley Bennett, Greg Kinnear, and Ben Kingsley in addition to Evans. As for Evans’ beard, Raff explained that the facial hair that has become something of a social-media sensation was a storytelling decision for the film.

“The story happens in the ’80s Abundant hair was in fashion,” Raff said. “Whether on your face or chest, the more the merrier. We had fun with mustaches, beards, all of it. As for Chris, he is appealing with or without, but his beard helped convey the character of agents who went undercover in the field for months at a time. I love his look in the movie.”

You can check out the official description of The Red Sea Diving Resort below.

Inspired by remarkable true life rescue missions, THE RED SEA DIVING RESORT is the incredible story of a group of international agents and brave Ethiopians who in the early 80s used a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel. The undercover team carrying out this mission is led by the charismatic Ari Levinson (Chris Evans) and courageous local Kabede Bimro (Michael Kenneth Williams). The prestigious cast also includes Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Chris Chalk, Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley.

The Red Sea Diving Resort debuts on Netflix July 31st.