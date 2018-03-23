The Internet Has Lots To Say About Chris Evans’ New Mustache

There is something about a mustache that draws controversy. The fashion choice is by no means new, and millions of people around the world rock the statement. When it comes to Hollywood, even the slightest change in facial hair will prompt headlines, and that goes doubly for superhero stars. Just think back to Henry Cavill’s most-impressive mustache and all the drama it caused.

Well, Marvel Studios isn’t about to be outdone. One of its own stars just revealed their thick ‘stache, and the Internet has a whole lot to say about it.

Earlier today, the New York Times shared an in-depth article about Chris Evans, a man who many know best as Captain America. The actor is preparing for the impending debut of Avengers: Infinity War, but Evans isn’t sitting idly. These days, the actor has taken to the stage to perform in Lobby Hero in New York. And, as fans found out, Evans needed to grow a mustache for his role.

Hello. Would you like to meet Chris Evans’s new mustache? The man soon to be formerly known as Captain America (and his hardy face curtain) is an unironic tap dancer, a normal-sized human IRL and a Rebecca Solnit fanboy. My latest for the Times: https://t.co/EHO3N1wQ52 pic.twitter.com/A6lrE8c4Ak — Reggie Ugwu (@uugwuu) March 22, 2018

The look is a bold one, and it is a totally different one fans are used to seeing. After all, Evans is known for being clean shaven as Captain America. His all-American looks have a defining feature, but fans are getting used to a hairier Cap. When the character appears in the next Avengers flick, he will do so with a slick beard which fans have loved. While some may be put off by Evans’ new look, the majority of fans applaud the actor for dedicating himself to his new gig. It isn’t easy to grow a ‘stache like his, so fans know Evans must have put some serious work into grooming the majestic add-on.

And, hey — if Evans likes the look, it doesn’t matter what others say. It is his face, but that won’t stop fans from giving their own reactions to the look. As you can see in the slides below, fans are either thirsting over the look or scratching their heads over the sudden chance.

HerNameIsWidow

My reaction when I found out Chris Evans moustache was real. pic.twitter.com/KIwpQrLJAA — Tay | Salty & Bitter (@HerNameIsWidow) March 22, 2018

KaylCobb

Can’t decide if the Chris Evans stache is the best or worst thing that’s happened to me pic.twitter.com/OpvKjXNcbo — Kayla Cobb (@KaylCobb) March 22, 2018

JamieBroadnax

I’m here for pornstache Chris Evans pic.twitter.com/DpX0mZ3EvG — Jamie Broadnax (@JamieBroadnax) March 22, 2018

chasspod

chris evans *deep breath* has a robust *gasp* MOUSTACHE *loud exhale* and i for one?! *DEEP BREATH* WILL NEVER BE THE SAME *sobs* https://t.co/O3SVTDwcc2 pic.twitter.com/HpXrskXSEm — Cassie Surprise (@chasspod) March 22, 2018

VMiraclesoftae

Now that Chris Evans has a moustache he looks like my uncle. I don’t know what to do. — miraclesoftae (@VMiraclesoftae) March 23, 2018

McHenryJD

The Henry Cavill stache died so the Chris Evans stache could live https://t.co/dvoJvtHTuw — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) March 22, 2018

NotCanuel

now we KNOW he’s not coming back because marvel’s not about to pull off a cgi removal of henry cavill’s mustache https://t.co/CVYr73ZySN — Loozer (@NotCanuel) March 23, 2018

Rachael_Conrad

┏┓

┃┃╱╲ In this

┃╱╱╲╲ house

╱╱╭╮╲╲ we love

▔▏┗┛▕▔ & appreciate

╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲

Chris Evans’ mustache

╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔ pic.twitter.com/WOSJGuzjqi — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) March 4, 2018

beatofanqel

big fan of chris evans leaving marvel and growing that incredible mustache — ᵐᵉᵍ (@beatofanqel) March 23, 2018

katirose13