Marvel

The Internet Has Lots To Say About Chris Evans’ New Mustache

There is something about a mustache that draws controversy. The fashion choice is by no means new, […]

By

There is something about a mustache that draws controversy. The fashion choice is by no means new, and millions of people around the world rock the statement. When it comes to Hollywood, even the slightest change in facial hair will prompt headlines, and that goes doubly for superhero stars. Just think back to Henry Cavill’s most-impressive mustache and all the drama it caused.

Well, Marvel Studios isn’t about to be outdone. One of its own stars just revealed their thick ‘stache, and the Internet has a whole lot to say about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, the New York Times shared an in-depth article about Chris Evans, a man who many know best as Captain America. The actor is preparing for the impending debut of Avengers: Infinity War, but Evans isn’t sitting idly. These days, the actor has taken to the stage to perform in Lobby Hero in New York. And, as fans found out, Evans needed to grow a mustache for his role.

The look is a bold one, and it is a totally different one fans are used to seeing. After all, Evans is known for being clean shaven as Captain America. His all-American looks have a defining feature, but fans are getting used to a hairier Cap. When the character appears in the next Avengers flick, he will do so with a slick beard which fans have loved. While some may be put off by Evans’ new look, the majority of fans applaud the actor for dedicating himself to his new gig. It isn’t easy to grow a ‘stache like his, so fans know Evans must have put some serious work into grooming the majestic add-on.

And, hey — if Evans likes the look, it doesn’t matter what others say. It is his face, but that won’t stop fans from giving their own reactions to the look. As you can see in the slides below, fans are either thirsting over the look or scratching their heads over the sudden chance.

Do you support the star’s new look? Are you pro-stache Cap? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

HerNameIsWidow

KaylCobb

JamieBroadnax

chasspod

VMiraclesoftae

McHenryJD

NotCanuel

Rachael_Conrad

beatofanqel

katirose13

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts