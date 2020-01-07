Captain America Star Chris Evans Shows He’s a Space Nerd

Whether he’s playing the star-spangled superhero Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or a sweater-wearing bad boy in Knives Out, Chris Evans has become a fan-favorite actor among many. When he’s not acting, Evans has become a genuine delight to follow on social media, especially for his candid and wide-ranging opinions on things. On Tuesday, Evans took to Twitter to share a whole new thing that fascinates him — the cosmos. The actor shared an article from CNN, which reports on a radio frequency that was traced to a spiral galaxy that is half a billion light-years from Earth. While it’s unclear exactly what this finding means for if we’re truly alone in the universe, the science and math of it all quickly fascinated Evans. As he put it, the numbers behind it all “are overwhelming”, especially when compared to the size of our own Milky Way galaxy.

“…which pinpointed the location in a galaxy half a billion light-years from Earth” Half a billion light-years away?!? Our entire milky way galaxy is roughly 100,000 light-years across. And ONE light-year is roughly 6 trillion miles. These numbers are overwhelming. https://t.co/2T7wSRtt9T — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 7, 2020

The tweet has sparked a rather endearing response on social media, with multiple fans referring to Evans as a “space nerd”. This certainly isn’t the first time that the actor has expressed excitement in these kinds of things, as he shared his fascination in the first image of a black hole this past April.

In a way, Evans’ response to the galaxy findings are totally understandable, as it could paint a dynamic picture of just how massive our cosmos really is.

“The multiple flashes that we witnessed in the first repeating [fast radio burst] arose from very particular and extreme conditions inside a very tiny [dwarf] galaxy,” Benito Marcote, lead study author from the Joint Institute for VLBI in Europe, said in the article. “This discovery represented the first piece of the puzzle but it also raised more questions than it solved, such as whether there was a fundamental difference between repeating and non-repeating FRBs. Now, we have localized a second repeating FRB, which challenges our previous ideas on what the source of these bursts could be.”

What do you think of Evans’ take on this new cosmic discovery? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!